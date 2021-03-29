Yazoo City police chief resigns Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City’s top cop has decided to resign as police chief.
Mayor Diane Delaware confirms Monday that Yazoo City Police Chief Jay Winstead has turned in his letter of resignation.
Winstead’s resignation comes days after a violent month of crime in Yazoo City, including seven people injured in a nightclub shooting, the shooting death of a 13-year-old, and the death of a 64-year-old man.
No word on exactly why Winstead resigned or who will fill his shoes until a replacement is found.
