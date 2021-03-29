Women’s History Month: Woman helps formerly incarcerated people and their families

“When I watch my father be killed at the hands of my mother through self-defense, but as a child, you do not process the reason, you only saw someone kill someone else, someone shot someone else, and they fell and didn’t live. So, that is how I got started on the spiral of crime. My crime escalated to shoplifting, and I ended up serving time in prison for shoplifting as a habitual offender because I have 10 other siblings, and I was trying to survive for me and my siblings.”