Man dies after being shot driving on I-220
Car crash on I-220 (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | March 26, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 11:44 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on I-220 Friday.

Police say a man was wounded after shots were fired into his vehicle around 12:30 p.m.

He then crashed into the median in the area of I-220 and Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Police identified the driver as 24-year-old Justin McNeal. McNeal later died from his injuries.

JPD is seeking a suspect traveling in a dark sedan that drove away after the shooting. If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

