Madison Co. banking on megasite to attract billions in new development

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County is chasing some $2 billion in new economic development and is hopeful that some $29 million in recent investments in a new industrial site that will give the county a leg up in securing at least a portion of that business.
The county, along with the Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA), is working to attract new industry to its Megasite, a roughly 900-acre development-ready swath of property near Canton.
The county has spent $29 million to purchase the acreage and install roads, water, sewer, and other infrastructure, and is now working to market that land to bring in new jobs.
“With the Amazon project, we have put in a $7.5 million road. We’re putting in a million-gallon water tank for fire protection. We’ve run brand new water lines ... We are putting in a new water well and we are putting in sewer lines,” MCEDA Executive Director Joey Deason said. “AT&T and Comcast/Xfinity are both running fiber through the park.”
Contractors were expected to do water pressure tests on the property this week, to ensure water service is available throughout. Sewer lines are expected to be installed in the next month or two.
Additionally, Entergy Mississippi has agreed to begin installing a new substation at the site by the end of the year.
Deason said the water tank is a long-range item, and likely won’t be finished until the third quarter of 2022.
Meanwhile, the board of supervisors has asked the state fire marshal and the lieutenant governor for help in purchasing a new ladder truck to serve businesses there.
“We (are putting) all the pieces in place, so that when a company or a site selector or a consultant comes in, they won’t have to ask the question, ‘how long will it be until the power gets here? Or how long will it be before water is put in? Or do you have fiber?” he said. “The answer is, they don’t have to wait for any of that.”
Amazon announced last year that it was bringing a new state-of-the-art fulfillment center to the megasite. The fulfillment center will be the first facility in the state to feature Amazon’s robotics technology. It also will be creating more than 1,000 full-time jobs. The center is expected to open later this year.
The retail giant’s decision to come to the county was made more than a year after the first 325 acres of the megasite property were purchased.
“The first acres were purchased by MCEDA using funds MCEDA had in its financial portfolio,” Deason said. “The second 525 were using bond money from the county.”
The county issued $9.3 million in bonds to pay for the purchase as well as some early infrastructure improvements, including building the property’s initial access road. That debt will be repaid from property tax and other revenues generated once the Amazon project is completed.
Amazon will be located on approximately 80 acres near the center of the industrial park, west of the main access road. Once completed, the county is projected to receive $2.5 million a year in property tax revenue over the next decade, Deason said.
The Canton Municipal School District is projected to receive around $4.1 million a year in new revenue from the Amazon project. That funding will not be affected by the county’s bond agreement.
MCEDA also received an $8.4 million grant from the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) to do additional infrastructure work at the site.
The activity comes more than three years after Deason took the reins of the county’s economic development arm and years after the county first got an option to purchase the megasite property.
“When I took the position, I knew there was a reason Madison County was not successful with regards to enticing economic development,” he said. “I didn’t know why it was until I did the research.”
He said the county had several factors working in its favor, including strong schools, plenty of retail establishments and restaurants, and high quality of life.
The county’s population has also skyrocketed, going from just over 75,000 people in 2000 to more than 107,520 residents in 2020, according to U.S. Census Figures.
“I couldn’t figure out why we were not successful,” he said.
Deason said part of the problem was the megasite itself. The more than 1,000-acre site had set vacant for years, with the county failing to act on its option to purchase the land.
Part of the problem was the cost of the county’s option. “It was a little over-inflated,” he said. “I went and got some option appraisals, then we right-sized the options.
“We were able to secure some funds here at MCEDA, via a land sale ... and purchased 325 acres of the 1,058 that were under option,” he said. “Now we own the property and now we are moving forward with Entergy on a commitment to build a $60 million, 300-megawatt substation on the property.”
MCEDA’s initial investment in the site was around $3.8 million. That amount went to purchasing the land and paying for the original access road. “If you drive down Nissan Parkway west, you’ll run directly into the new intersection there,” Deason said.
In addition to the $2 billion in new projects the county is chasing, it also is in talks with a developer to build a speculative building there.
“What that does is gives you an opportunity (to attract) a company on the fast track and looking for an existing building,” Deason said. “That gives them a month’s jump on somebody who is building from the ground up.
“It (also) creates a lot of activity being driven directly to the park, via site selectors and consultants.”
