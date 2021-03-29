Jackson Woman Says Her Car Was Improperly Sold While In JPD’s Possession

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson resident is demanding answers after saying the police department improperly sold her car while it was in the city’s possession.
In August of 2017, Tonya Hughes said she let her godson, Xavier Smith, borrow her car.
On August 2, 2017, that car ended up being involved in a shooting.
“Someone drives up on the car with the friend’s son in it, shoots the car up, the godson (Smith) is an innocent person in all of this,” said Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3 Councilman. “The godson (Smith) gets wounded, hurt badly.”
Hughes said officers with JPD told her they needed to bring in her car for evidence, and she would get it back once the investigation finished.
However, Hughes said that never happened.
“When it was time to get the car, they said that it is not here,” said Hughes.
According to Hughes, JPD sold her car in an auction last year.
The Jackson woman said she is devastated and upset that her car is now gone.
“The frustrating part is that the case was never solved, and even at the end of the day when I was trying to get the property back, the rudeness and the unprofessional responses that I got for something that I was told was being held in their possession, and just to be so rude about it and to not release it to me, and then you have nothing to release,” said Hughes.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Stokes said he is going to ask the city to pay Hughes for the value of her car that was sold.
We reached out to JPD for a comment.
The department said it is looking into the matter.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.