Gov. DeSantis says he will be taking executive action against the “vaccine passport”

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying that he will be taking executive action against a recently proposed vaccine passport.
According to CNN, the system would be used to know who has received the coronavirus vaccine and would be used in the workplace, in school or for international travel.
According to Florida’s governor, this would be akin to the fox guarding the hen house. “I mean, give me a break,” he said. “I think this is something that has huge privacy implications.”
The governor said that the passport is not necessary, citing the state’s number of seniors who have been vaccinated against the virus.
“We are not going to have you provide proof of [being vaccinated] to just be able to live your life normally,” he continued before stating that he will be taking executive action “very shorty.”
He would then ask the state legislature to draft a bill forbidding the passport, according to The Hill.
The vaccine passport could potentially play a large role in multiple aspects of daily life including the travel industry, which has been asking the government to develop a “vax pass system.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.