Franklin Graham calls Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes ‘a dangerous marketing endeavor’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” are continuing their controversy, this time being called out by one of America’s most popular evangelists.
The 666 pairs of shoes, which contain red ink and one drop of blood in the soles and which reference a Bible verse regarding Satan’s fall from heaven, sold out in less than a minute Monday - but not after receiving a fair bit of criticism online.
One of those criticisms came from Franklin Graham, who called the “Ole Town Road” singer’s marketing endeavor “dangerous.”
He also referenced Lil Nas X’s most recent music video for the song MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), which sees the rapper as he, “descends down a stripper pole and gives Satan a lap dance.”
“The morals in this country have fallen so fast,” Graham wrote on Facebook, “and many times the entertainment industry is leading the way.”
Nike has denied any involvement with the $1,018 sneakers, saying that they did not design or release the shoes.
“We do not endorse them,” the brand said in a statement.
The rapper, though, has been unapologetic for the shoes and music video, even getting into Twitter spats with conservative commentator Candice Owens, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and basketball player Nick Young over the weekend.
“i though y’all didn’t like political correctness,” Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter. “what happened?”
Graham ended his post by saying that, “Hell is a real place and so is the eternal torment of those who reject Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.”
This on the same day that Lil Nas X released a new “Satan’s Extended Version” of his song MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) on YouTube.
