First Alert Forecast: sunshine returns for Monday

By Tuesday, a warm front will begin to lift across the area bringing moisture back in and resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. A few storms could be on the gusty side Tuesday night and into early Wednesday. Highs will climb back to the mid to upper 70′s on Tuesday. Shower and storm chances will remain elevated on Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves in. We will watch out for the rest for a few gusty storms on Wednesday as well. We’ll dry out and cool down by the end of the work week with highs returning back to the 60′s.