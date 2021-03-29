First Alert Forecast: sunny Monday; storm chances returns mid-week

MONDAY: A nice, quiet start to the new work and school week – expect a lot of sunshine in the wake of an unsettled weekend. After starting in the chilly upper 30s and lower 40s, we’ll rebound nicely into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will hold off from moving back into the region until after midnight with lows in the 40s to near 50.
TUESDAY: Southerly breezes will import moisture through the day – eventually leading up to scattered showers and a few storms through the afternoon hours. Highs will run warm – in the 70s to near 80 – dependent on if you can sneak between the randomly placed showers. Rain chances increase overnight as a strong front approaches from the west. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out with gusty winds and hail as the front shifts eastward.
EXTENDED RANGE: Rain and storms will remain prevalent through Wednesday as the front shifts through the region. Temperatures will slip cooler through the latter part of the week in the wake of the front. We’ll trend toward sunshine with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures may prompt frost, just ahead of Easter weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s for Easter weekend; 80s return next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.