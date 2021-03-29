First Alert Forecast: sunny Monday; storm chances returns mid-week

TUESDAY: Southerly breezes will import moisture through the day – eventually leading up to scattered showers and a few storms through the afternoon hours. Highs will run warm – in the 70s to near 80 – dependent on if you can sneak between the randomly placed showers. Rain chances increase overnight as a strong front approaches from the west. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out with gusty winds and hail as the front shifts eastward.