Caught on camera: 4 arrested following high-speed chase in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A police chase that spanned multiple counties in Mississippi came to a crashing end in DeSoto County and it was all caught on camera.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office say a car was reported stolen out of Georgia, but the high-speed chase started in Union County on Saturday.
Officials say the chase continued into DeSoto County on I-269 around 5 p.m. and was clocked going over 100 miles per hour.
It crossed over into oncoming traffic as it was being chased before wrecking out near I-55.
Officials say four suspects were in the vehicle. They are behind bars and charges are pending.
Thankfully, no one was injured during the chase.
