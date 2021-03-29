Bill that could help Jackson better manage water collections on its way to governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that could help Jackson better manage its uncollectible water debt is again on its way to Gov. Tate Reeves’ desk.
Sunday, the House and Senate adopted a conference report for H.B. 359, a bill that would give the city more flexibility in addressing high bills and uncollectible debt, clearing the way for the measure to head to the governor.
“We’ve worked closely with the governor’s office to find something he agreed to sign,” said District 26 Sen. John Horhn. “A lot of behind the scenes work has gone (into) that.”
The bill is similar to a measure that garnered unanimous support from lawmakers in 2020 but was ultimately struck down by a veto by Gov. Tate Reeves.
H.B. 359 comes with significant state oversight, including a requirement for the city to work with the executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff to draw up rules governing payment plans and debt set-asides, as well as a provision requiring the city to give state leaders an update on its collections efforts in January 2022.
Those rules were likely put in place in response to the governor’s veto.
In a Facebook post last June, Reeves said he vetoed the measure because it would allow “politicians to say that individuals are not responsible for paying their water bill. It’s supposed to be for the impoverished or the needy, but there are no safeguards in place to make sure that’s the case.”
Horhn introduced a bill during the 2021 session, based on recommendations made by the governor, but the measure failed to make it out of a Senate committee. A similar bill, H.B. 359, though, passed the House and then passed by the Senate after it was amended to include language from Horhn’s bill.
In conference committee, the bill was amended again to apply to cities with populations of 150,000 people or more, or in other words, Jackson.
Under the conference bill, Jackson would have the ability to put uncollectible water and sewer debt into a separate category on their balance sheets, something that could, in turn, help improve municipalities’ credit ratings.
Provisions also would allow Jackson’s water department to offer payment plans in certain cases and would only be able to stop collections on debts in some circumstances.
As for state oversight, the bill mandates that the mayor, public works director, and executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff work together to set up program rules before new policies are implemented.
The deadline for putting those rules in place is July 1.
Jackson also would be limited to “compromise doubtful claims” in instances where bills are incorrect due to equipment failure, process failure, or billing failure; instances of error brought about by natural disasters or other emergencies; and instances where it “can be reasonably adjudged” that the customers cannot pay their overdue balances.
In those cases, the city can set up payment plans for at least a portion of the overdue amounts and move the remaining balances to a special column on its balance sheet.
The city must report on the program and its collection efforts to the governor, lieutenant governor, House speaker, and Mississippi Public Utilities staff by January 1, 2022.
A copy of the conference report is shown below.
