Miss. State falls to Memphis in NIT final

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s deep run into the National Invitational Tournament fell just short.
The Bulldogs made a surprising run to the finals, but were outmatched by Memphis on Sunday.
Mississippi State was able to fend off an early run by Memphis to even the game at halftime, but were unable to match the Tigers in the second half.
Penny Hardaway’s Tigers shot a lights-out 45 percent from three-point range while Ben Howland’s team was able to muster just 37 percent from the field.
D.J. Stewart went most of the game without a basket after carrying the Bulldogs through the early rounds of the tournament.
Memphis is crowned the 2021 NIT Champions, while Mississippi State finishes at the runner up.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.