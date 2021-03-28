Lady Rebels fall to Rice in NIT championship game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss women’s basketball team great season came to an end on March 28.
The Lady Rebels lost to the Rice Owls 71-58 in the NIT championship game. Unfortunately, the Rebels struggled to score the basketball as they shot just 30% from the field.
The starting forward and center for the Owls also proved too much as they combined for 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists.
Ole Miss star forward Shakira Austin put up 25 points and 9 rebounds in the heartbreaking loss, but the team has nothing to be upset about as they truly had a remarkable run.
Luckily for the Lady Rebels, most of their roster is eligible to run it back next season, where they hope to have an even better season than this year.
