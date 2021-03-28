First Alert Forecast: showers & storms likely early Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and storms continue sink southward this morning across central MS. A Tornado Watch is in effect for our NW counties until 4 AM this morning. We will closely watch out for a gusty storm over the next few hours, but the storms are weakening as the track to the south this morning. A few light rain showers may linger this afternoon before clearing out later this evening. Temperatures for today will be much cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. By tonight, we should be dry with overnight lows in the 40′s.
We’ll start the work week on Monday with very nice and beautiful conditions as high pressure build into the region. Expect high temperatures in the lower 70′s with plenty of sunshine all day long. Unfortunately, the bright and calm conditions will be short lived.
By Tuesday, a warm front will lift northward and will allow for the chance for scattered showers and storms to return to the area. A storm could be on the gusty side, mainly along and north of I-20. The front will allow temperature to warm back to the mid 70′s Tuesday afternoon. Into the overnight hours on Tuesday and into early Wednesday, showers and storms will remain possible across the area as a low-pressure system swings in. We will closely watch out for the potential for severe storms during this time frame. We look to dry out on Thursday and continue to see quiet conditions into next weekend. Highs will be cooler in the 60′s by Wednesday and continuing to do so into the end of the week.
