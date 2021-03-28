First Alert Forecast: showers & storms likely early Sunday

By Tuesday, a warm front will lift northward and will allow for the chance for scattered showers and storms to return to the area. A storm could be on the gusty side, mainly along and north of I-20. The front will allow temperature to warm back to the mid 70′s Tuesday afternoon. Into the overnight hours on Tuesday and into early Wednesday, showers and storms will remain possible across the area as a low-pressure system swings in. We will closely watch out for the potential for severe storms during this time frame. We look to dry out on Thursday and continue to see quiet conditions into next weekend. Highs will be cooler in the 60′s by Wednesday and continuing to do so into the end of the week.