Water maintenance employee often feel under appreciated for their hard work

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When water stops flowing, Jackson’s water maintenance crews work long hours to repair lines in often harsh conditions. Workers say it’s a tough and thankless job.
“We went through the ups and downs, the freezes and the heat. Everything. All we want is just appreciation shown to us,” said Robert Johnson.
The 63-year-old is the water supervisor with Jackson Water Maintenance Distribution.
He said this year’s water crisis was more devastating than past events. Since the February storm, he and the department’s three crews have worked sometimes over 12 hour shifts repairing broken water lines in the city.
“Only thing we want to do is to get compensated for the work that we do and just want somebody to have a soft heart for us being out there all times of night in all kinds of elements and weather,” said Johnson.
“We see you. We hear you and we appreciate you,” said Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Jackson Alumnae Chapter President Gwendolyn Handy.
Friday, the sorority provided lunch for the workers to show them they care.
“The work that they are doing is dangerous. They are down in holes where they have to possibly encounter gas lines,” said Handy. “We want just to let them know how much we appreciate them.”
For maintenance employees, the job continues to be a struggle.
In the 30 years Johnson has worked here he’s seen the department shrink from 130 to now just 25. Low pay and the elimination of cost of living and evaluation raises add to the strain. There are 75 vacancies in the Public Works Department.
“It just takes us few to take care of everything that’s going on and most of it for the most part we handle it, but we do need help,” added Johnson.
He plans to retire in September. Despite the challenges, workers remain dedicated to keep the water flowing.
Delta Sigma Theta also served lunch to employees at the J.H. Fewell and O.B. Curtis Water Plants grateful for their service to the city.
