Saturday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Very warm weather today, in fact, some of the warmest temperatures of the year so far as highs were in the middle 80s in many spots. A few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible this evening, but overnight and into the morning a stronger system will move into the region. Thunderstorms are likely from about midnight through daybreak. Some may be severe with damaging wind and hail. The highest risk area is in the Mississippi Delta and then gradually decreasing as it moves through the metro. Just gusty showers and thunderstorms are the main expectation south of I-20. By midday Sunday, the weather will start to clear, and we should wind up with a breezy and sunnier afternoon. Highs will be cooler than today by some twenty degrees. Monday looks to be a beautiful day with mixed sun and clouds and highs in the lower 70s. Another front moves this way Tuesday and Wednesday morning presenting another threat for thunderstorms and possibly some severe weather. Average high this time of year is 71 and the average low is 48. Sunrise is 6:53am and the sunset is 7:18pm. South wind tonight at 10mph, gusting higher in storms. Winds will shift from the west at 15mph Sunday with higher gusts.