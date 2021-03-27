At least 7 people injured in early Saturday morning shooting at Yazoo Co. nightclub

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say seven people were injured during an early morning shooting at a Yazoo County nightclub.
The incident occurred around midnight at “Big Mickie’s,” a club on Dr. Martin Luther King Extension.
At least six people were shot, while a seventh person suffered a laceration, according to Noble Brooks, an investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department.
Names of the victims are not being released, pending the notification of family members.
“Two men are presently in critical condition,” Brooks said.
In all, three individuals were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. One victim was in stable condition.
The conditions of the other individuals were not known.
Motive behind the shooting is still being determined.
Earlier this month, D’Montae Montreal Lee was killed on 11th Street, near Prentiss Avenue. An arrest has been made in that case.
“We’re looking at that as a possible motive, but it has not been determined at this time,” Brooks said.
Authorities don’t know if the shooting was gang-related.
“Multiple weapons were involved … based on the (shell) casings that were recovered,” Brooks said.
As of Saturday morning, no arrests had been made. However, the department was looking at several “persons of interest.”
