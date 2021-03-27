Mississippi State men’s basketball advances to NIT final for first time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Louisiana Tech 84-62 to advance to the NIT championship.
The Bulldogs dynamic backcourt duo, D.J. Stewart and Iverson Molinar, put on a show as they combined for 48 of the teams 84 points.
Stewart did most of his work in the first half as he made four 3-pointers in just the first five minutes of the game.
Meanwhile, Molinar did all of his damage in the second half as he scored 20 of his 25 points.
Mississippi State also won this game on the glass and behind the 3-point line. They outrebounded LA Tech +13 and shot an impressive 50% from downtown.
The team seeks to make history on Sunday as they play in the championship game against the No. 1 seed Memphis Tigers. It will air on ESPN at 11 a.m.
