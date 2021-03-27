Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian celebrates opening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian celebrated the grand opening of its new museum Saturday.
The museum includes the nation’s first permanent Goodnight Moon exhibit, a two-story library inspired by the short film and children’s book, The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore, a tinkering lab, and a two-story “brainiac climber.”
“This magical space and commitment to inspiring a lifelong joy of learning would not be possible, though, were it not for the overwhelming support of so many - families, teachers, businesses, and community leaders, who never stopped believing that this project would take flight,” said Executive Director Liz Wilson. “Together we have done what many thought was impossible.”
Construction on the facility began in 2019. Other exhibits at the museum are inspired by things in the Meridian area, including a theater that resembles the Riley Center, a former opera house, and a water table modeled after Dunn’s Falls and the Chunky River.
The museum is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon and Sunday, March 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
