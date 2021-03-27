M-Bar shooting: ‘It was so chaotic ... they couldn’t get a grasp on it’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly a week after it happened, authorities say they’re still investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a Northeast Jackson nightclub.
On March 21, Christopher Moncure was killed when a group of between four and six shooters opened fire in the M-Bar Sports Grill parking lot.
Moncure was said to be a bystander and his body was later found behind a vehicle parked there.
However, as of Friday evening, the department had not made any arrests, according to Cpt. Tyree Jones.
“Hopefully, somebody will come forward with some information,” he said. “We’re not close to making an arrest, but we’re making progress.”
Meanwhile, more details about the shooting are emerging.
Investigators believe between four and six individuals were involved, and that the suspects had gotten into a fight in the parking lot before shots were fired.
“It looked like they were pushing and shoving inside, before they left the club,” Jones said. “They got outside and that’s where the fight broke out.”
Despite the large number of individuals involved, Jones said there’s no evidence the incident was gang-related.
“The altercation was between two groups of individuals who happened to see each other at the club ... just groups of individuals,” he said.
Off-duty deputies are hired to provide security at the establishment. Because of that, the sheriff’s department, not the Jackson Police Department, responds to incidents there.
Jones was not sure where the deputies were when the fight began, nor was he sure if deputies attempted to break it up.
He also didn’t know if deputies would have had enough time to respond to the fight before the shooting occurred.
“I’m not sure if it was five minutes or ten minutes, but it was a short period of time,” he said. “We have surveillance ... We’re going through it, and it’s a lot.”
The club is located at 6340 Ridgewood Court Dr. The parking lot has approximately 70 spaces and patrons park at the fast food restaurant next door when those spots are filled.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m.
Deputies heard gunfire, but initially were not sure whether it came from the M-Bar.
“Deputies didn’t know where it came from,” Jones said. “It was so chaotic, and with people running, they couldn’t get a grasp on it.”
Several people had gathered in the parking lot to watch the fight, and began running for cover when shots were fired.
Investigators began searching for evidence shortly after. Shell casings were recovered in the club parking lot, as well as from the access road leading to a home goods retailer next door, Jones said.
The location of the shells indicates that suspects were firing from the M-Bar and from the adjacent property.
“They were not able to ascertain where the shots came from until they found the shell casings,” Jones said. “(And) deputies didn’t know anyone was shot until they started searching (for evidence).”
The incident marks the second shooting that has occurred at the club since the summer. A third shooting stemmed from an argument that happened there. In each case, a victim was killed.
Some city leaders have questioned whether the club should be closed as a result of those incidents.
Lumumba and law enforcement officials, though, say its unfair to blame M-Bar for the shootings, arguing that had they not happened there, they would have happened somewhere else.
Said Sheriff Lee Vance, “If you close M-Bar, it’s not going to stop someone from driving around and shooting guns.”
