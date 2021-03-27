Local restaurants struggle to keep staffing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As restaurants return to full opening a year after COVID arrived, many are finding it hard to stay fully staffed.
Restaurants around the state say there is a shortage in the workforce for their industry. There are about a dozen open positions at the Georgia Blue restaurant in Madison.
There’s been a downturn in available restaurants employees in the workforce and restaurant owners believe there are a number of driving factors.
Georgia Blue Madison Proprietor Jason Burgardt said, “I think that some people are still surviving off of unemployment and stimulus... that’s contributing to it as well.”
The Slim Chickens in Ridgeland also has several open positions.
Some restaurant owners believe there’s also still some people hesitant to work in public settings for fear of catching the virus.
While before COVID people would come in the door seeking employment, now restaurants are having to seek out potential workers.
Georgia Blue is now offering incentives to their employees who refer potential employees to them.
