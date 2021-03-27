Hawthorn, Woodway Drive bridges to be replaced following city council vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All good things must come to an end, and for John Sewell, that means that the Hawthorn Drive bridge will soon be fixed and reopened for traffic.
The bridge has been closed since 2018 for structural issues.
However, those issues will soon be addressed, thanks to a recent vote by the Jackson City Council.
At its March 16 meeting, the council approved bringing on Hemphill Construction Company to replace the bridge, for a contract totaling $528,000. Public Works Director Charles Williams tells WLBT that he would like construction on the project to get underway in May.
Sewell, though, said he and some neighbors would like to see the bridge closed permanently, citing the decrease in traffic.
“The neighborhood has gotten used to it,” he said. “I would like to see it stay closed, so Hawthorn will be a safer spot for kids.”
The bridge was shut in 2018 by the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction.
Since then, neighbors have decorated the bridge in Christmas lights and have used it for everything from volleyball to cookouts.
“I can’t speak for all my neighbors, but the traffic is calmer, and people are used to it,” he said.
Sewell also questions why the city is spending more than $500,000 on such an inconsequential bridge when it has so many other pressing infrastructure needs.
The bridge is located in the 3000 block of Hawthorn Drive, between Sherwood and Robin drives. It runs over Eubanks Creek.
“I can’t imagine that spending $500,000 on a bridge is a higher priority than spending it on water infrastructure,” he said. “We just got off a month-long boil water notice. Let’s put the resources toward addressing those needs.”
The city recently lifted a month-long boil water notice after winter storms crippled the city’s ability to produce water at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Some 43,000 customers either lost water or experienced low water pressure as a result.
Citing the complications from the storm, the Lumumba administration and the Jackson City Council have asked the state to help it secure more than $60 million to make emergency repairs to the system and to add new water tanks in Byram and south and west Jackson.
The repairs could help the city maintain water service during another winter crisis and bring it into compliance with federal law. The tanks, meanwhile, are said to help increase capacity and improve pressure for parts of the city farthest from its water treatment plants.
Some neighborhoods in south Jackson were among the last parts of the city to see water restored following the February weather and only saw water restored once pressure at the Curtis plant had been restored.
Meanwhile, Sewell said the Hawthorn bridge is “a tiny bridge in a residential neighborhood.
“It’s a bridge on an internal residential street. It’s not on the main thoroughfare,” he said. “(And it’s) not the only way to access the neighborhood.”
The project is being funded with a portion of the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax, as well as $50,000 in BP oil spill settlement funds.
At its March 16 meeting, the council also approved a nearly $391,000 contract to Fordice Construction Company to replace the Woodway Drive bridge.
Like Hawthorn, the Woodway replacement also is being funded with one-percent dollars.
