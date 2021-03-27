First Alert Forecast: showers & storms likely Saturday night & into Sunday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mild and warmer than normal temperatures are expected for today. High will likely climb to the mid 80′s across central and SW MS under mainly to partly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but better chances are expected into the overnight period. Into tonight, temperatures will remain mild as they fall to the mid 60′s.
A front will drop southward overnight and into Sunday morning which will bring a better chance to see showers and storms across our area. A few of them could be on the gusty side and could produce damaging winds and hail, especially in our far most northern counties. A brief/isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the overall risk is low. Highs on Sunday will be a bit cooler in the lower 70′s.
Opportunities for showers will exist into the work week as well. Our next best chance for showers and storms looks to be into the middle of the week on Wednesday with a low-pressure system moving in. By Thursday, we should dry out towards the end of the work week.
