Drinking water giveaways slated for Saturday, Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Free drinking water will continue to be available Saturday and Sunday.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, a giveaway will be held at the Metrocenter Mall. That event will continue until supplies run out.
And beginning at 12 noon on Sunday, water will be distributed at the Jackson Police Training Academy at 3000 St. Charles St.
That event, too, will continue until supplies run out.
