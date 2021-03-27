After 1 cent sales tax dies in committee, Jackson explores other ways to fund aging infrastructure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Earlier this month, Jackson city leaders were trying to implement a one cent sales tax. It was one avenue the city explored trying to secure funding to repair water and sewer systems.
On Wednesday, that legislation did not get the approval of lawmakers and has now died.
The sales tax was projected to bring in roughly $14 million a year for infrastructure repairs. District 65 State Representative Chris was the author of the bill.
He said it didn’t get support from lawmakers because they didn’t want to impose more taxes on citizens.
“The mindset around here [in the State Capital] is that Jackson is always asking for a handout, and we’re not asking for a handout, we’re asking for hand up,” Bell expressed.
The legislation never made it out of committee. Bell said it was one way the city hoped to receive state dollars to fix its aging infrastructure.
The state representative said he’s now trying to see if the Capital City could potentially receive state funds through a Bond Bill.
“As of now it looks like we may not have one,” said Bell. “I have not seen a Bond Bill come from the House side yet. I’m hopeful that maybe Monday, or over the weekend, we will have a Bond Bill and maybe include some monies in it for the city of Jackson.”
”Well the fact is that there is some friction between the City of Jackson right now and the state legislature. That’s been the case for a long time and it continues, but it doesn’t really surprise me that much that this got voted down,” said Ashby Foote, who represents Ward 1.
Foote said securing state funds was just one solution. He said the city will now turn its focus to seeing what federal money it can receive.
“We’ve got some money coming to us from the federal government, from the COVID relief package that just got signed into law,” Foote explained. “There’s also some talk about another relief package for infrastructure that may benefit the City of Jackson. We’ve got to keep working both the federal government and the state government to get resources that we can use to improve our infrastructure.”
The Capital City will receive roughly $46 million from the American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed this month. Along with pursuing federal dollars, Foote says he wants the city to also pursue grant money as well to fix its infrastructure problems.
