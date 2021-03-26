Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a nice, sunny and less humid day, clouds have returned quickly to our area. There may be a shower or two overnight and Saturday, but with partly cloudy skies, temperatures tonight will drop into the 60s and highs on Saturday will reach the middle 80s. That would make Saturday the warmest day of the year so far. Showers and storms Saturday night will redevelop and move southward across the area overnight and into Sunday morning. Some may be severe, but the main threats will be wind and hail and the threat looks small and not widespread at this point. Highs will be in the 70s Sunday. Expect 60s and 70s for most of next week with a continuation of unsettled weather. Daily showers and storms are possible until Thursday. There will be a low end severe threat throughout the period. Average high is 71 and the average low is 47 this time of year. Easterly winds at 10mph tonight will become southerly at 15mph Saturday. Sunrise is 6:55am and the sunset is 7:17pm.