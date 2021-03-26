Two men arrested for auto burglary in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested for auto burglary.
Kenneth Porter turned himself in after stealing two laptops belonging to the Clinton Public School district earlier this month, according to police.
Meanwhile, Isaac Wynn has been charged with seven counts of auto burglary at Birdwell Electric and A1 Roof Savers located in Clinton.
Wynn also has a warrant for his arrest for Commercial Burglary through the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.
Clinton Municipal Court Judge issued bonds for both men — Porter ($250,000) and Wynn ($300,000).
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.