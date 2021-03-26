Man shot while driving on I-220

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on I-220 Friday.
Police say a man was wounded after shots were fired into his vehicle around 12:30 p.m.
He then crashed into the median in the area of I-220 and Medgar Evers Boulevard.
JPD is seeking a suspect traveling in a dark sedan that drove away after the shooting. If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
Traffic is impacted in the area. Avoid if possible
