FREE water distribution Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s Social Work Month and local advocates are celebrating with giveaways.
The Jackson Association of Black Social Workers and the Mississippi Food Network are hosting a free water distribution Saturday, March 26, 2021.
You can swing by two locations and pick up free bottled water:
The Park of Autumn Woods Apartments, 348 N. Flag Chapel Road (10 a.m.)
Saint Matthew M.B. Church, 3660 Fontaine Ave (11 a.m.)
For more information, contact the Jackson Association of Black Social Workers at absw@nabsw.org or call 601-974-0308.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.