First Alert Forecast: warm, quieter Friday; few shower, storm chances this weekend

FRIDAY: In the wake of the front sagging toward the Gulf Coast – skies will clear out through the morning hours, yielding mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the area to round out the week. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few showers, storms will emerge again through Friday night as the front to the south begins to head back northward.
WEEKEND PLANNER: With a warm front draped north of the area – we’ll turn warm and windy through Saturday. Expect highs to rocket their way well into the 80s with a chance for a few storms. Most storms will hold off until late Saturday night into early Sunday as a front drops southward into the area. As the front drops in, temperatures will begin to drop – into the 70s for highs Sunday amid a scattering of showers and storms.
EXTENDED RANGE: Temperatures will continue to take a hit to start off the new week – highs Monday will run in the middle to upper 60s amid variably cloudy skies and a few lingering showers. Another system will surge northward through mid-week, upticking rain chances for some Tuesday; more so Wednesday as cold front sweeps east – finally clearing the stagnant pattern.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
