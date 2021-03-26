First Alert Forecast: warm, quieter Friday; few shower, storm chances this weekend

WEEKEND PLANNER: With a warm front draped north of the area – we’ll turn warm and windy through Saturday. Expect highs to rocket their way well into the 80s with a chance for a few storms. Most storms will hold off until late Saturday night into early Sunday as a front drops southward into the area. As the front drops in, temperatures will begin to drop – into the 70s for highs Sunday amid a scattering of showers and storms.