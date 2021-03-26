COVID-19: The Toll on the Unborn Part 2

“We are seeing a lot of COVID in pregnancy, much more than I even expected when this pandemic hit about a year ago,” Dr. Morris said. “The CDC reports over 65,000 women across the U.S. have contracted COVID. That is a scary number and unfortunately reporting the numbers at this point has been quite an ordeal on the state level. So I’m concerned that these numbers aren’t even accurate. They’re only reporting about 75 deaths. Again this is an under representation of the true number of deaths that we’ve had.”