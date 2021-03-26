City to giveaway bottled water, toiletries, facemasks 3 p.m. Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is having a giveaway today at 3 p.m.
All you need to do is drive to Hawkins Field Airport and pop your trunk. That’s it!
There are no requirements to receive these benefits. Make sure to pass this along to friends and family!
The giveaway will include a plethora of items.
- Bottled water
- Hand sanitizer
- Paper towels
- Tissue
- Flushable wipes
- Dishwashing and hand soap
- Face masks
For more information, please contact Machelle Kyles @ 601-939-5631 or Keyshia Sanders @ 601-960-2324.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.