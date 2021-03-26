Bed Bath and Beyond is latest retailer to leave Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another major retailer is leaving the City of Jackson and taking with it sales tax revenue.
Bed Bath and Beyond has signs all over the store front announcing the closing of the Ridgewood Court location. Elaine McKelroy of Madison is disappointed to learn that Bed Bath and Beyond in Jackson is closing in May. She shops here often.
“It’s all about the economy and the financing of everybody, what they’re having to endure as to whether or not they can make it or not and, unfortunately, a lot of them aren’t,” said McKelyroy.
Beside Bed Bath and Beyond sits the vacant old Best Buy location, empty since 2015. Several stores and restaurants have closed on I-55. Twin Peaks restaurant announced it was shutting down earlier this year.
Texas based Fuddruckers and Luby’s restaurants stopped operating in 2020 and sold off its assets. Clothing retailer Steinmart filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and permanently closed all of its stores.
Jennifer McAllister of Jackson and Danielle Durapau of Clinton were picking up home decor at Bed Bath and Beyond Thursday. They hate that the store is closing.
“The jobs are going away and that means people are going to be with less money and poverty for a lot of people. It’s just a horrible situation,” said McAllister.
“You can’t necessarily find another job when everything’s closed down,” said Danielle Durapau of Clinton. “So that’s gonna create more poverty and statistically with more poverty comes more crime.”
“Somebody just might shake their head and think it’s not a big deal,” said Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership President and CEO Jeff Rent. “Somebody will come in behind them and replace them, but we always want our businesses to find that Jackson is a healthy, supportive business climate and when they’re not making sales we’re not collecting that revenue that we really depend upon.”
We were unable to find out the economic impact of the closures to the city. The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership reports that Mississippi leads the nation in new business start up applications 164 percent year over year.
