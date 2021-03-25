‘When I mess up, I fess up’: Jackson mayor sends correction to New York Times

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba recently sent a correction to the New York Times, days after telling the New York Times that the state doesn’t pay water bills to the city.
The correction ran on the national publication’s website on March 24, days after he corrected himself at his weekly press conference.
A copy of the correction is shown below.
“I was armed with the incorrect information. I think I made the statement that the state doesn’t pay a bill,” he said. “There have been some time periods in which there were some inconsistencies in those bill payments, and they do pay a bill.
“I always intend to give correct information and when I mess up, I fess up,” he said.
During the height of the city’s recent water crisis, the mayor said the city would be in better financial shape if the state paid water bills.
However, local blog site Jackson Jambalaya uncovered that the state does pay bills, something that WLBT has confirmed through its own open record request.
Documents obtained by WLBT showed that the Department of Finance and Administration paid more than $2.9 million in water usage fees to the city between 2016 and 2020. Those amounts cover water usage at many of the state-owned properties in the Capitol Complex, including the Mississippi State Capitol.
The amounts do not include other individual state agencies, which are paid to the city directly by those agencies, DFA officials say.
The mayor said that despite the mistake, his point behind the erroneous statements still stands.
“The city of Jackson is the largest city by the factor of three. We provide fire and police protection to the state and unlike many other capital cities, we don’t get a payment in lieu of taxes to accommodate (us) for the lost revenue we experience because of state properties not being taxed,” he said.
State-owned properties are not subject to ad valorem taxes. The city, though, still provides fire and police protection to those facilities, the mayor explained.
Many states have put in place PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, programs to compensate cities for the loss of property tax revenue associated with tax-exempt properties.
Mississippi has not established a PILOT program, per se, but has set up a “Capitol Complex Improvement District,” and provides an annual allocation to cover some public projects within it.
Lawmakers approved the district years ago. It takes in a large swath of the capital city, including many state-owned facilities.
The allocation is provided annually specifically to help the city offset the costs for providing police and fire protection and for paving roads and repairing other infrastructure serving those buildings.
According to state statute, a portion of the annual sales taxes generated in the city goes to that district. This year, about $11 million is expected to be allocated for work within the area.
However, those funds are controlled by DFA, and projects chosen for funding are similarly determined by the agency.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.