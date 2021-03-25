Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thunderstorms continue to develop around the area, mainly over south central areas of Mississippi right now. Through about 7pm, we can expect these storms to continue to produce hail and gusty winds. Some it might be damaging as well. Drier air will start to move in tonight and that will end the severe weather threat. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 50s as cooler westerly winds move in and the severe weather threat ends by sunset. Friday will be a sunny day with highs in the 70s. This weekend will be unsettled again with a few showers and thunderstorms, but the severe threat is low, it is still there however. Highs will reach the 80s Saturday and 70s on Sunday. It appears next week will continue unsettled with highs in the 70s.