Three confirmed dead in Thursday afternoon crash in Warren Co.
Traffic blocked both ways following deadly Warren Co. accident. (Source: Vicksburg Daily News)
By Anthony Warren and Therese Apel | March 25, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 10:05 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess is confirming that three people died in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon in Warren County.

Traffic along I-20 was blocked both ways as crews responded to a burning 18-wheeler.

The incident occurred on the interstate before the Flowers/Ceres Blvd. exit.

It involved two 18-wheelers, a Yukon sports utility vehicle, and two pickups. A fire broke out on at least one of the 18-wheelers.

Bailess says families are still being contacted, so she’s not releasing names at this time.

As of Thursday evening, the accident is still having a high effect on westbound traffic.

