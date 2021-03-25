Three confirmed dead in Thursday afternoon crash in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess is confirming that three people died in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon in Warren County.
Traffic along I-20 was blocked both ways as crews responded to a burning 18-wheeler.
The incident occurred on the interstate before the Flowers/Ceres Blvd. exit.
It involved two 18-wheelers, a Yukon sports utility vehicle, and two pickups. A fire broke out on at least one of the 18-wheelers.
Bailess says families are still being contacted, so she’s not releasing names at this time.
As of Thursday evening, the accident is still having a high effect on westbound traffic.
