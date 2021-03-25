Sharkey Co. man convicted in 2017 double murder of father and son, both shot in the head

SHARKEY CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been convicted in the 2017 double murder of a father and son in Sharkey County.
Steven Lewis, 37, of Rolling Forks was found guilty of first and second degree murder in the deaths of Alex Jennings, Sr. and Alex Jennings, Jr.
Officers were dispatched to the scene of the crime in front of Lewis’ home at the corner of US 61 and US 16 on November 27, 2017.
There they found both men with gunshot wounds to the back of the head. The father and son had sustained other gunshot wounds as well.
“I am very proud of the job my team did in bringing Mr. Lewis to justice,” said 6th Circuit District Attorney Shameca Collins. “Nothing will replace what he took from the Jennings family but hopefully they can find some peace.”
