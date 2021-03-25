Schools dismissing early due to Thursday’s severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Schools across the state are cancelling classes or going virtual in preparation of Thursday’s severe weather.
Lawrence Co. School District will dismiss students Thursday morning in response to the weather threat.
Meanwhile, East Central Community College announced that all classes and activities will be cancelled beginning at noon.
Schools closing due to severe weather:
East Central Community College (12 p.m.)
Lawrence County K-8 (10:45 a.m.) & Lawrence County High School ( 11 a.m.)
Thursday is an Alert Day for Mississippi, as storms are expected to bring damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes.
