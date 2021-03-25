Reeves: ‘Vaccine hesitancy’ making it harder to get more shots in Mississippians’ arms

“As demand declines, one of the things that we’re going to have to do in our state, and I think this is true across the nation, is we’re gonna have to make it easier and easier for individuals to get the inoculation. You may not go to your local doctor to get it,” Reeves said. “You may go because you’ve cut your arm or you break your arm, but we want those local physician offices and clinics to have the shot and ask, ‘Have you gotten your vaccination yet? And if not, can we give it to you?”