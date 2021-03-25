Red Cross Director explains what to have in your weather kit

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Make sure you and your family are prepared for severe weather.
Red Cross volunteers in Flowood are preparing to be on standby for Thursday’s weather. The Executive Director of Red Cross says it is necessary to have a weather kit in case of emergencies.
“Kits need to have at least enough supplies for three days if you are evacuating from your home,” said Tamica Smith-Jeuitt. “If you are taking shelter in your home you need enough supplies for two weeks.”
Items in your kit should be personalized to you and your family’s needs, but you should always have these essentials — water, masks, gloves, medication, cash, wet wipes, flashlights, and a first aid kit.
She also said you should have something to keep you entertained, such as a word search, because you never know how long you will be taking shelter from severe weather.
These items do not have to be purchased at one time, but Smith-Jeuitt encourages you to pick these items up year-round and make sure you replenish when needed.
