Nonprofit bringing washer and dryer unit to Jackson in aftermath of winter storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the aftermath of February’s winter storm which left thousands in Jackson without water, one nonprofit is here to help.
Eight Days of Hope revealed that they are bringing their washer and dryer unit to the Capitol City to help families recovering from the ice storm last month.
“Hundreds of families are still facing the impact of the ice storm in Jackson, which affected water pressure in their homes,” said EDOH President and CEO Stephen Tybor, III. “[...] Bringing our washer and dryer unit is a simple way to help.”
The nonprofit will be partnering with United Healthcare Community Plan and New Horizon Church International to ensure that the washer and dryer unit is able to help as many people in need as possible.
The equipment will be stationed at EDOH’s host church starting Wednesday, March 24, until Wednesday, March 31.
If you or someone you know would benefit from this service, please call 601-371-1427 for information on how you can receive assistance.
