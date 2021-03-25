Local health centers to receive over $77M to support vaccinations for vulnerable Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi health centers will receive over $77 million to support COVID-19 vaccinations.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the funding will be awarded to 20 community centers in April.
Health centers will use the money in an effort to deliver needed preventive and primary health care services for vulnerable populations.
“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.
