JPD: 13-year-old charged with killing woman also shot, killed father

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of two teens accused of killing a woman last week also faces a homicide charge.
Jackson police say Dennis Williams, 13, is charged with justifiable homicide for the death of his father on March 10.
Witnesses said Williams’ father shot at Williams’ mother, and Williams returned fire and killed the father.
This case will be bound over to a grand jury.
Williams is also accused in a murder just one week later.
He, along with 15-year-old Jacob Terrell, are charged with killing Teshundra Fortune.
Both are charged with kidnapping in the case as well, and Terrell also faces a rape charge.
