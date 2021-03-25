I-20 traffic blocked both ways by 18-wheeler crash, five vehicles involved

Traffic blocked both ways following deadly Warren Co. accident. (Source: Vicksburg Daily News)
By Anthony Warren | March 25, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 2:46 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic along I-20 in Warren County is blocked both ways as crews respond to a burning 18-wheeler.

The fire was caused by a crash, and the truck is said to have explosive material on it, the Vicksburg Daily News reports.

The accident involves two 18-wheelers, a Yukon sports utility vehicle, and two pickups.

The wreck is located on I-20 before the Flowers/Ceres Blvd Exit, according to MDOTtraffic.com.

Officials are on the scene now putting out the fire, which involves the cab of one 18-wheeler, a trailer, and another vehicle.

Warren County authorities have responded, including the coroner’s office.

At least one ambulance is on the scene.

This is a developing story.

