I-20 traffic blocked both ways by 18-wheeler crash, five vehicles involved

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic along I-20 in Warren County is blocked both ways as crews respond to a burning 18-wheeler.
The fire was caused by a crash, and the truck is said to have explosive material on it, the Vicksburg Daily News reports.
The accident involves two 18-wheelers, a Yukon sports utility vehicle, and two pickups.
The wreck is located on I-20 before the Flowers/Ceres Blvd Exit, according to MDOTtraffic.com.
Officials are on the scene now putting out the fire, which involves the cab of one 18-wheeler, a trailer, and another vehicle.
Warren County authorities have responded, including the coroner’s office.
At least one ambulance is on the scene.
This is a developing story.
