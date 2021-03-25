Hinds Co. Public Works Department closes six bridges for repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six bridges in rural parts of Hinds County have been temporarily closed for repairs.
The structures, which are located in Districts 2, 4, and 5, will be shut down for 30 to 60 days until those repairs can be made.
Bridge locations are shown below:
- St. Thomas Road, approximately one mile east of Airplane Road (District 2)
- Moses Road, approximately 0.25 miles west of Palestine Road (District 4)
- Lebanon Pinegrove Road, approximately 0.7 miles west of Crisler Road (District 5)
- Myers Road, 0.2 miles west of Midway Road (District 5)
- Volley Cambell Road, 0.1 miles west of I-55 South (District 5)
- Flowers Road West, 0.07 miles west of Flowers Road
