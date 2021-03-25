High water activates Vicksburg military’s Emergency Operation Center

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An emergency watch from Thursday’s severe weather has activated the Emergency Operations Center by The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District.
The USACE is reporting high water on the Mississippi River.
This means all military personnel is closely monitoring the conditions of all federal flood control works, including levees, floodwalls, and pump stations.
They also monitor rainfall amounts in affected areas and use National Weather Service data to see how weather conditions will direct emergency response efforts.
“In light of current and projected high-water stages throughout the region, we’re taking precautions and activating our Emergency Operations Center,” said USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard.
The National Weather Service is forecasting the Mississippi River at Vicksburg, Mississippi, to reach the flood stage at some point Thursday, March 25.
Officials expect the Yazoo Backwater drainage basin to reach an elevation of 90-91 ft. by mid-April.
Right now, the district has not reported any significant sand boils or seepage at flood control sites.
