COVID-19: The toll on the unborn

“I had symptoms of just a sour stomach, I had like a sore throat and I thought initially maybe I had strep, so I went in for a strep test and it was negative. I went and had the Rapid COVID test and that was negative so I decided just to be safe, I started working from home that week and this was the week of Thanksgiving. And I knew something was not right, but the test showed I didn’t have COVID. So I went with my husband on Thanksgiving Day to the Peabody and we had a wonderful lunch and it was a beautiful day but I noticed there was nothing moving in my stomach. I was 26 weeks pregnant at that time,” Dr. Killebrew said.