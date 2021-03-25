Co-Lin goes back to full time traditional classes in the fall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hannah Linzey will be a sophomore at Copiah Lincoln Community College this fall. For the last year, she’s done almost all her work virtually.
“That was pretty stressful. It’s much better now that I’m actually on campus,” she said. “It’s pretty chill. There are not a lot of social events, so that’s made it more difficult.”
Co-Lin officials announced recently that they will return to a full-time traditional schedule in the fall. They say they’re proud of the academic achievements of the last year, but there’s been a cost.
“I think what’s suffered is our student life activities as it has anywhere, and everywhere,” said Jackie Martin, Co-Lin’s Vice-President of Instructional Services. “I think there’s a lot of growing up that goes on on this campus in those two years and a lot of experiences that they have, and we think they’ve missed out on, and so it’s just about getting back to it.”
But getting back... to what? Linzey says she doesn’t know what to expect, though she’s been enrolled at Co-Lin all year as a freshman.
“I guess it will be new for me because I wasn’t here when there was a full campus. So that will be exciting,” she said.
But even in returning to campus, Co-Lin officials have made it clear that CDC guidelines and the directives of state leaders will be followed. President Dr. Jane Hulon-Sims says they are putting new measures into place constantly to protect the health of their students and faculty.
“We’re still going to do things to implement safety, air purification systems and things we can do to make it more safe,” she said.
Other measures include investing in as many touch-free possibilities as they can find, such as doors, water fountains, and drink machines.
The online curriculum will remain strong for students who are not comfortable with the switch just yet, Hulon-Sims said.
We spoke with other community colleges in the area and learned that discussions of what the fall will look like are still ongoing.
