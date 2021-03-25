ALERT DAY: scattered strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon

ALERT DAY THURSDAY: The advancing warm front will be pushing through north Mississippi through the morning hours – allowing for our atmosphere to shift and increasing our severe weather risk into the afternoon and evening hours. The parameters suggest the potential for significant severe weather in parts of the state if individual storms form in the volatile environment, especially between 11 AM – 5 PM. All modes of severe weather would be possible with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes, including long-track tornadoes - if not locally, then regionally. A reminder that not everyone will see severe storms - but where they do occur, they could be intense. Most storms will exit the area by 7 - 8 PM. Outside of the storm risk, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with southerly winds, gusting to 40-45 mph. We’ll drop into the 50s overnight.
FRIDAY: In the wake of the front sagging toward the Gulf Coast – skies will clear out through the morning hours, yielding mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the area to round out the week. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few showers, storms will emerge again through Friday night as the front to the south begins to head back northward.
EXTENDED RANGE: The front that brought the storms Thursday will be north swinging north through Saturday – helping to spark another risk for scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong with gusty winds and hail near the warm front. South of the front – highs will run in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll trend cooler as another cold front sweeps east Sunday with highs in the 70s; upper 60s by Monday. Another system will surge northward through early week, upticking rain chances for some Tuesday; more so Wednesday as cold front sweeps east – finally clearing the stagnant pattern.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.