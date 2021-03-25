ALERT DAY: scattered strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon

ALERT DAY THURSDAY: The advancing warm front will be pushing through north Mississippi through the morning hours – allowing for our atmosphere to shift and increasing our severe weather risk into the afternoon and evening hours. The parameters suggest the potential for significant severe weather in parts of the state if individual storms form in the volatile environment, especially between 11 AM – 5 PM. All modes of severe weather would be possible with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes, including long-track tornadoes - if not locally, then regionally. A reminder that not everyone will see severe storms - but where they do occur, they could be intense. Most storms will exit the area by 7 - 8 PM. Outside of the storm risk, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with southerly winds, gusting to 40-45 mph. We’ll drop into the 50s overnight.