Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day continues for Thursday, when severe weather will threaten our area with damaging wind and tornadoes. Large hail is likely as well. The storms will form overhead and move eastward, placing eastern Mississippi and western Alabama at the greatest risk for severe weather. We expect the storms to be at their worst from late morning into the late afternoon. A few storms will impact our area this evening before moving out of the area tonight. Some downpours, frequent lightning, and small hail are possible this evening, ending around midnight. There is a low-end threat of severe weather this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s and with partly sunny skies in between storms tomorrow, expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Better weather will move in Thursday night and Friday with sunshine and readings in the 70s. Unsettled weather will return this weekend with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Average high this time of year is 71 and the average low is 47. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 7:15pm.